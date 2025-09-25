Sycamore Gap Tree felling anniversary honoured by school children with original song
‘My Tree’, was written by local teacher, singer and songwriter Kathryn Davidson, who was inspired to write the song because of the huge emotional response to the tree’s loss.
My Tree reflects the disbelief many felt at the time, while also showing how music can help to process emotions, preserve memories, and look ahead with hope.
Originally from Tarset, near Greenhaugh, a village nestled in the heart of Northumberland National Park, Kathryn now lives in Hexham with her husband Nathan and their family.
Kathryn says: “I wrote ‘My Tree’, but I think it's the song we all had in us after the felling. It's a song of incredulity for the act but also represents the determination to look forward with optimism. I hope many people enjoy singing it and spread its positive message for the future.”
The pack for schools created by Northumberland National Park’s learning team, can be found on The Sill’s website and includes everything needed to teach the song.
Rosie Thomas, director of business development at Northumberland National Park, says: “The Sycamore Gap tree held a special place in the hearts of so many, and while its loss was deeply felt, this anniversary is a chance to honour its legacy with hope and creativity.
"Kathryn’s song beautifully captures that spirit, and we’re proud to share this pack with schools and any other community groups to help young people connect with the story of the Sycamore Gap tree and each other through music.”