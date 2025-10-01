A popular pub in the heart of Northumberland has raised over £10,000 to support projects that preserve the spirit of the felled Sycamore Gap tree.

The Twice Brewed Inn, nestled just a stone’s throw from the iconic Sycamore Gap, has rallied its community to raise an incredible amount of money in support of the National Trust’s work at Hadrian’s Wall and Housesteads Roman Fort.

The fundraising campaign was launched in response to the felling of the beloved Northumberland tree, an act that shocked and saddened communities across the country and the world.

For many decades, the tree stood as a symbol of resilience and beauty, drawing visitors from near and far to pause, reflect, and connect with the landscape.

Andrew Poad from the National Trust with Steve Blair, manager of Twice Brewed Inn.

Its sudden loss left a huge void but also inspired a groundswell of support and determination to protect and celebrate the heritage it represented.

Steve Blair, manager of the Twice Brewed Inn, said: "The Sycamore Gap tree was more than a landmark, it was part of our identity. We knew we had to do something meaningful to honour its legacy and support the future of this special place."

The funds raised will contribute to future conservation and engagement projects led by the National Trust, designed to ensure that the spirit of Sycamore Gap continues to inspire generations to come.

Andrew Poad, general manager of the Hadrian’s wall Country portfolio at the National Trust, commented: "The response from the community has been extraordinary.

"This generous donation from the Twice Brewed Inn is a testament to the deep connection people feel to this landscape, and it will help us to continue to care for this special place.

“Thank you to Steve and the team at the Twice Brewed Inn and all the people who kindly donated,” he added.

Earlier this year, in response to the felling the National Trust also launched the Trees of Hope project, which saw saplings grown from the original tree gifted to communities across the UK.

The saplings will be ready for planting later this year, as a way to ensure that the legacy of the Sycamore Gap tree lives on.