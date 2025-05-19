As part of the North Shields 800 celebrations, the River Tyne at the Fish Quay will be filled with a parade of boats.

The event from 1pm on June 20 is being organised by North Shields Fishermen’s Heritage Project (NSFHP), with support from North Tyneside Council.

The Svitzer tug will shoot its firefighting water jets high into the air above the river, alongside vessels from the North Shields fishing fleet, pleasure craft from Royal Quays Marina, and boats from Port of Tyne, Northumbria Fishing Heritage, North East Maritime Trust, and Northumberland Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority.

A procession of 300 local school children will walk along the Fish Quay from the Fisherman sculpture at Fiddlers Green to the Herring Girl on Western Quay.

Crowds watch the Svitzer tug water jets at the unveiling of the Herring Girl on sculpture on the Fish Quay in September 2023.

They will be led by three bagpipers and a vintage quayside truck. When they reach Western Quay, the children will sing local songs and the traditional Blessing of the Fleet will take place.

A lecturn will be set up on the quay for Peter Dade from North East Fishermen’s Mission to perform the blessing of the gleet, with local church leaders in attendance.

Terry McDermott from NSFHP said: “We want the children to have a special day that they will remember forever. We want them to understand that they’re from a fishing town and be proud of it.

“We want the fishing community have a prominent place in the celebrations, because the story of the town all started with the fishing.”

Chair of the North Shields 800 Committee, Tynemouth MP Sir Alan Campbell, said: “Our thanks to North Shields Fishermen’s Heritage Project for all the hard work that has gone into organising this spectacular event.

“The river and the fishing industry are where the story of North Shields began and seeing the river filled with a parade of boats will be a moment to remember as we mark the 800th anniversary of the town.”

Elected Mayor of North Tyneside Karen Clark said: “This is an event that continues some of the important traditions of our Fish Quay, celebrates our fishing and maritime heritage and showcases the spectacular backdrop of the Tyne.”

Ferry operator DFDS is supporting the event. Chris Whitfield, port operations manager added: “We are delighted to be supporting the North Shields 800 celebrations as the main sponsor.”