Structural surveys have been undertaken to identify defects on the 83 ft tall Grade I listed Doric column, which is maintained by Northumberland Estates, and conservation work is scheduled to begin in 2023.

The new architectural lighting system replaces the previous system with energy-efficient LED lighting with colour capability, which highlights the column and provides further opportunities to integrate the site into public life.

New lighting on Alnwick's Percy Tenantry Column. Picture: Jane Coltman

A specialist condition survey of the Coade Stone lions is ongoing and remedial works are likely to form the final phase of the project.

The Tenantry Column, designed by the Newcastle architect David Stephenson and constructed in 1816, has considerable architectural, historic and civic significance to the town. The column with the lion passant is a notable feature and carries with it several myths and legends.

Andrew Robson, senior land agent at Northumberland Estates, said: “The Percy Tenantry Column is an important landmark within the town and signifies the Percy Family’s strong and long-standing links between the Estate and the wider community.

"We are pleased to see this first phase of work completed which I hope will provide a welcoming entrance to Alnwick during the dark winter nights.

The first phase of refurbishment work on the Percy Tenantry Column has been completed with the installation of new lighting. Picture: Jane Coltman Photography

"Investing in the restoration of heritage assets such as this forms part of the Estate’s central approach to conservation and ensures the enjoyment of the historic environment for future generations.”

Specialist conservation architects and contractors will be appointed for the next phase of work to ensure the integrity of the site and protect the column’s architectural features.