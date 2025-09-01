A grand piano from Cragside House is set to go under the hammer.

The historic piano is expected to fetch £3-000 to £5,000 when it is auctioned by Anderson & Garland on September 25.

The remarkable Fine Satinwood boudoir grand piano by J B Blüthner of Leipzig, was previously housed and displayed at the Rothbury estate managed by the National Trust.

It represents not only a fine example of Blüthner craftsmanship but also a link to the history and legacy of one of the North East’s most important houses.

Cragside House was built in the 19th century by the industrialist and philanthropist William Armstrong, later Lord Armstrong. It was the first house in the world to be lit by hydroelectric power and became a symbol of Victorian innovation and progress.

Nigel Smith, head of the Music Department at Anderson & Garland, said: “This piano is more than just an instrument, it is a piece of history that has been striking the right note at Cragside for generations.

"Blüthners were the choice of great musicians across Europe, and it is wonderful to give this one an encore in the saleroom. We hope it will find a new stage where it can continue to be admired and enjoyed.”

The upcoming auction provides collectors and enthusiasts with a rare opportunity to acquire an instrument of both musical and historical significance, while supporting the important ongoing work of the National Trust.

The piano will be available to view at Anderson House, Westerhope, on September 19 and 22, from 10am to 3pm.

The full catalogue for the auction will be available to view at www.andersonadngarland.com