Alnwick Castle announces that its residents’ discount will be extended as visitors can look forward to historic performances that draw the season to a close.

The 25% admission discount for Northumberland residents will now be carried over until the 2025 season reaches its finale on October 23.

The exclusive offer provides the perfect opportunity for families, history enthusiasts, and day-trippers to step inside centuries of heritage, from the magnificent State Rooms and medieval architecture to the cinematic locations that have made the Castle world-famous.

As the season draws to a close, visitors can also look forward to a very special cultural experience that celebrates one of Northumberland’s oldest traditions.

Visitors can enjoy live performances of historic Northumbrian tunes from the Deputy Piper to the Duke of Northumberland.

For almost 300 years, Dukes and Duchesses of Northumberland have appointed an official piper to perform at their most significant occasions – a tradition that began in 1746 when James (Jamie) Allan became the first recorded piper to play for the Countess of Northumberland.

This October, guests will have the chance to hear this proud tradition carried forward.

On October 11 and 12, visitors can enjoy live performances of historic Northumbrian tunes from Andrew Lawrenson, Deputy Piper to the Duke of Northumberland.

Dressed in traditional regalia, he will be performing at intervals throughout the day, bringing the sounds of Northumberland’s musical heritage to life in the atmospheric setting of the Castle.

To further mark the closing of the castle, on October 18 and 19, the Newcastle Garrison Live History Group is set to bring history to life with the dramatic live firing of Alnwick Castle’s replica Napoleonic cannon.