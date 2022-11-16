After launching the programme two months ago, the club has been training running sessions for visually impaired people (VIP) from across the county.

So far, there have been six regular players, including one who is registered blind, and it is hoped that this number could grow.

Sport operations manager at Morpeth Town Callum Morris said: “I think it has shown that the club wants to invest in the community, and also to grow the awareness of VIP football to ensure that football is inclusive for everyone, no matter disability, age, or ethnicity.

Visually impaired football at Morpeth Town's Craik Park.

“It's been brilliant to see people from all walks of life, using the pitch and using the football club as a central point for them to meet, catch up and socialise.

“It's great the club can be a facility for all different members of the community, which is what we want it to be going forward, a bit of a community hub.”

He says the mental and social benefits of the training are as valuable as the physical benefits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alison Byard, mayor of Morpeth, has also been involved in promoting the programme. Morpeth Town says the social and mental benefits of visually impaired football are as great as the physical benefits.

The club installed an all-weather artificial pitch last year, allowing greater community access to facilities at Craik Park.

According to Vision Northumberland there has been interest from other clubs, including Blyth Spartans, in setting up VIP football sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visually impaired players at Craik Park in Morpeth.

Michael Rickwood is the volunteer coordinator at Vision Northumberland. He said: “It is fascinating to see how they do it.

“The way they see themselves and visualise where the goal is is tremendous.

“There are 13 teams nationally, so If we can get a team together they can compete up and down the UK, and there is also an international side of this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People begin to do things that they didn't think they could or ever would do again.

Visually impaired football has been a big success in Morpeth, and there are plans to expand to other clubs.

“It is tremendous to see the look on their faces, to see them come off pitch sweaty, and to see them smiling, laughing, talking, and going for a coffee.”