Vision Northumberland gets funding boost and strong support for its VIP football initiative

And the money for Vision Northumberland (formerly Northumberland County Blind Association) comes at a busy time as it has launched a new VIP football initiative – with sessions taking place at Craik Park, the home of Morpeth Town FC.

The charity’s services are volunteer driven and include befriending, home assistance, technology support, access to vision aids and assessments, and other information and advice.

The £15,000 donation over three years will help Vision Northumberland with its day-to-day running costs and support other activities such as reducing isolation for older people.

Julie Boyack, left, head of Northumberland Freemasons Ian Craigs and Vision Northumberland chair of trustees Mala Janes.

CEO Julie Boyack said: “We support around 200 people each week with phone calls and home visits through our network of 150 volunteers.

“This service is invaluable and part of the donation will help to ensure that it carries on. We are very grateful for the help we’ve been given by the Northumberland Freemasons.”

Her colleague Michael Rickwood has been co-ordinating the VIP (Visually Impaired People) football initiative and the first two sessions have now taken place.

Support has come from Northumberland County Council’s disability sports co-ordinator, Blind Veterans UK and the Newcastle United Foundation, with advice received from Northumberland FA. Coun Alison Byard, Mayor of Morpeth, attended the second session.

Participants, organisers and supporters at the VIP football session on September 29.

Michael said: “The idea was developed after an initial meeting with my friend Julia at Morpeth Town FC, who told me the club would be willing to provide the venue for our sessions.

“It’s great that so many organisations are now involved and we are very grateful for the support of the football club. Our participating clients have thoroughly enjoyed the first two sessions.

“Our sessions are open to all ages and sexes. If sighted players wish to be involved, then they will need to wear a blindfold to keep it on a level playing field.

“There is an important social aspect to this as participants also sit down afterwards and have a cup of tea or coffee, and a chat.

“At the moment, we could do with more volunteer drivers to transport the participants.”