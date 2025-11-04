New GP Patient Survey reveals satisfaction levels in 2025

The 22 GP surgeries in Northumberland with the most helpful receptionists - as voted for by patients

Sarah McCann
By Sarah McCann

Health writer

Published 4th Nov 2025, 08:30 GMT

Patients in Northumberland have had their say on how they feel their GP receptionist is performing ☎

Reception teams can play a big role in our experience at our GP practice, from booking appointments to inquiring about test results.

The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, sheds light on patients’ experiences of GP reception teams across Northumberland.

More than 700,000 patients in England completed the 2025 survey, which was carried out between January and March this year, and gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP.

The survey uncovered patients’ experiences with the reception and administrative team at their GP practice. Across the country, the majority of patients described their GP reception team as ‘very helpful’ (42%) or ‘fairly helpful’ (41%).

Here we reveal the surgeries in Northumberland where reception teams have been voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said the reception and administrative team at their GP practice is ‘very helpful’.

There were 466 survey forms sent out to patients at Adderlane Surgery in Prudhoe, and the response rate was 41%. 90% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 10% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’.

1. Adderlane Surgery - Prudhoe

There were 466 survey forms sent out to patients at Adderlane Surgery in Prudhoe, and the response rate was 41%. 90% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 10% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’. | Google Maps

There were 248 survey forms sent out to patients at Corbridge Health Centre in Corbridge, and the response rate was 44%. 76% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 23% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’.

2. Corbridge Health Centre - Corbridge

There were 248 survey forms sent out to patients at Corbridge Health Centre in Corbridge, and the response rate was 44%. 76% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 23% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’. | Google Maps

There were 264 survey forms sent out to patients at Belford Medical Practice in Belford, and the response rate was 46%. 73% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 23% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’.

3. Belford Medical Practice - Belford

There were 264 survey forms sent out to patients at Belford Medical Practice in Belford, and the response rate was 46%. 73% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 23% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’. | Google Maps

There were 245 survey forms sent out to patients at Scots Gap Surgery in Scots Gap, Morpeth, and the response rate was 51%. 70% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 27% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’.

4. Scots Gap Surgery - Scots Gap, Morpeth

There were 245 survey forms sent out to patients at Scots Gap Surgery in Scots Gap, Morpeth, and the response rate was 51%. 70% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 27% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’. | Google Maps

