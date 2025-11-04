Reception teams can play a big role in our experience at our GP practice, from booking appointments to inquiring about test results.

The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, sheds light on patients’ experiences of GP reception teams across Northumberland.

More than 700,000 patients in England completed the 2025 survey, which was carried out between January and March this year, and gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP.

The survey uncovered patients’ experiences with the reception and administrative team at their GP practice. Across the country, the majority of patients described their GP reception team as ‘very helpful’ (42%) or ‘fairly helpful’ (41%).

Here we reveal the surgeries in Northumberland where reception teams have been voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said the reception and administrative team at their GP practice is ‘very helpful’.

1 . Adderlane Surgery - Prudhoe There were 466 survey forms sent out to patients at Adderlane Surgery in Prudhoe, and the response rate was 41%. 90% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 10% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’. | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Corbridge Health Centre - Corbridge There were 248 survey forms sent out to patients at Corbridge Health Centre in Corbridge, and the response rate was 44%. 76% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 23% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Belford Medical Practice - Belford There were 264 survey forms sent out to patients at Belford Medical Practice in Belford, and the response rate was 46%. 73% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 23% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’. | Google Maps Photo Sales