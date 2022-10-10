St Oswald's Hospice show support for patients to mark hospice care week

We’re here for you – whoever you are. That’s the message St Oswald’s Hospice want to get out this Hospice Care Week, which runs nationally from 10 – 14 October, with a theme of “Opening up end of life care for all”.

Hospice UK, who organise the week, say it’s estimated that at any one time there are 100,000 people who don’t get the care they need at the end of life.

St Oswald’s Hospice, based in Gosforth and work with patients across the region are committed to opening up hospice care for all.

Sunset over St Oswald's Hospice

Chief Executive, Steph Edusei said: “I know and see every day the difference that our fantastic team makes to the lives of patients and families and I want that to be experienced by everyone who needs it regardless of ethnicity, faith, sexual orientation, gender, economic background or anything else for that matter.

“At St Oswald’s Hospice our slogan is “Quality time for everyone”, and that truly is what we strive to deliver to everyone who comes into our care. However, we know that some communities or groups of people don’t access our services as much as others – and we want to understand why.”

Black, Asian minority ethnic and people from Gypsy, Roma and Traveller communities don’t access St Oswald’s Hospice services as much as their White counterparts. This isn’t exclusive to St Oswald’s Hospice, the same is reflected across the hospice sector and to an extent in Palliative and End of Life Care.

Jason Stewart St Oswald's Hospice Adult Inpatient Unit

Jason Stewart, 52, was recently an inpatient on the Adult Inpatient Unit at St Oswald’s Hospice due to complications caused by his lung cancer treatment. He feels that the care he has received is something that everyone should have access to – no matter what their background.

He said: “I was born in Northumberland, I’m a Northumbrian through and through. Part of my heritage going back was that my grandparents were both Roma Gypsy and

my mother is Roma Gypsy too. And by blood I’m linked to that community. Although I don’t live the traveller life now, I still feel very much part of it. It’s that

sense of community that I love about the Gypsy Roma life.

Chief Executive, Steph Edusei

“Within the community there’s a feeling of not being entitled to healthcare, but Roma communities deserve the same shot and the same chance at life as everyone else.

“I’ve been in the hospice a few times. I love it. The staff are amazing. You can have anything you want so they really do make you feel comfortable and at home.”

Steph strongly believes that St Oswald’s Hospice can break down barriers and open up end of life care, as well as other hospice services, for all.

She added: “We will continue to reach out to our local communities and get to know them better and help to reduce any fear and myth around hospice care.”