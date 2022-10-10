Andrew Newton has acquired 32,000 followers since he started posting videos last month.

He cleans the signs voluntarily, and has been overwhelmed by the positive response from people around the world.

The short videos show Andrew power jetting or scrubbing road signs to upbeat music, and then showing viewers the satisfying end result.

TikTok star Andrew Newton, who runs Car Fresh Valeting.

The 53-year-old, who owns Car Fresh Valeting, first started cleaning signs about six years ago. If he spots a dirty one, he just stops his van and cleans it.

He said: “It probably costs me very little, and doesn't take a great lot of time. It’s a positive thing to do. But the response has been crazy.

"As for the popularity of my videos, I really cannot believe it. It's literally people from all over the world and it's morning noon and night.

"I got out the van to valet a car the other day, and an hour-and-a-half later we had 1,200 more followers. It goes up every day.”

Andrew Newton giving a 'Welcome to Northumberland' sign a good clean.

One of his videos, in which he cleans a ‘blind summit’ sign, has attracted more than NINE MILLION views. Some of the comments include one from Sarmin, sho says: “I waited till the end for the missed spots!”

Another TikTok user, called Ronan, said: “Well done sir. Should be more people like you around.”

And a video of Andrew cleaning a sign for Corbridge, Newcastle and Stamfordham has prompted a comment from “Scottish lad,” who says: “Finally that sign getting a clean, there’s too many in the north east that need cleaning, but well done on doing this.”

Andrew, from Prudhoe, has simply replied: “Let me know if you see any!”.

Andrew Newton just stops his van if he sees a dirty sign, and cleans it.