Specsavers Ashington and Cramlington are celebrating their longstanding commitment to promoting better eye health in the local community this National Eye Health Week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With figures from the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) revealing that one in five people will experience sight loss in their lifetime, the team are urging locals to prioritise their eye health.

Retail director of the locally owned and ran Specsavers Ashington, Denise Porter said: “Many people don't realise that sight loss can often be prevented or treated if a condition is caught early. Regular eye tests are essential for everyone, even if you think your vision is fine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Eye tests are not just about glasses, they can detect serious conditions like glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, and even high blood pressure or risk of stroke.”

National Eye Health Week, running from September 22 to September 28, highlights how preventative care and early diagnosis are crucial in reducing unnecessary sight loss.