Patients continue to report positive experiences – among the best in the country - during hospital stays in Northumberland and North Tyneside.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest national adult inpatient survey has highlighted Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust as a top performer for a fourth year in a row.

The results published by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) are based on the experiences of 62,400 patients who used NHS adult inpatient services during November 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northumbria Healthcare has been highlighted in an outliers report for performing ‘better than expected’.

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust.

Of the 12 trusts where performance was better or much than expected, Northumbria was the only general acute trust, with the others being specialist trusts with a specific focus on the likes of cancer or orthopaedics.

It was also among the top ranked acute trusts in new NHS league tables.

Dr Birju Bartoli, the trust’s chief executive, said: “Being a positive outlier in this instance simply means that we have managed to give the patients we care for a positive experience when they are with us. I am incredibly proud of that because it is at the very heart of what our teams strive to do day in, day out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a tribute to the commitment of our staff, who continue to work incredibly hard to try to put patients first in everything that they do. The survey relates to November 2024, and it is no secret that the NHS and hospitals have been having a hard time through recent winters, which makes this even more of an achievement.”

Northumbria scored particularly well on questions about patients being able to sleep properly and the wait to be admitted.