Northumbria flying high as NHS league tables launched to drive up standards

Northumbria has been named the best-performing large hospital trust in England as new league tables are published for the first time.

It is number nine in the NHS Acute Trust rankings, with specialist hospitals occupying the top eight spots. Moorfields Eye Hospital in London takes top spot.

The rankings score NHS trusts across different areas, from urgent and emergency care to elective operations and mental health services.

Dr Birju Bartoli, chief executive of Northumbria Healthcare, said: “Patients are at the heart of everything we do, we know time is of real importance to them and that is why we focus so closely on the core performance metrics and what that means for local people.

The Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital in Cramlington is one of the hospitals operated by Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust.

“These high standards are driven by the hard work and dedication of our teams across the trust, who are committed to providing the best possible care for the communities we serve in Northumberland and North Tyneside.

“I'm extremely proud of what our trust is achieving for our patients and families, and I am particularly proud of our teams who have a culture of continuous improvement, wanting to try and deliver the best care they can for our local communities.”

Top-performing trusts will be rewarded with greater autonomy, including the ability to reinvest surplus budgets into frontline improvements such as new diagnostic equipment and hospital upgrades.

Meanwhile, trusts facing the greatest challenges will receive enhanced support to drive improvement, with senior leaders held accountable through performance-linked pay

It is part of a series of bold reforms to make the NHS fit for the future by increasing transparency and delivering better outcomes for patients.

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said: "We must be honest about the state of the NHS to fix it. Patients and taxpayers have to know how their local NHS services are doing compared to the rest of the country.

“These league tables will identify where urgent support is needed and allow high-performing areas to share best practises with others, taking the best of the NHS to the rest of the NHS.

“Patients know when local services aren’t up to scratch and they want to see an end to the postcode lottery - that’s what this government is doing. We’re combining the extra £26 billion investment each year with tough reforms to get value for money, with every pound helping to cut waiting times for patients.”

Sir Jim Mackey, chief executive of NHS England and former chief of Northumbria Healthcare, added: “NHS staff across the country work flat out to deliver the highest standard of care to their patients and every day we see or hear fantastic examples of this, but we still have far too much unwarranted local variation in performance.

“Letting patients and the public access more data will help to drive improvement even faster by supporting them to identify where they should demand even better from their NHS and by putting more power their hands to make informed decisions on their choice of provider.”

North East Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust is ranked fifth in the ambulance service category.

Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust is ranked 45th out of 61 in the NHS Non-Acute Trust league table.