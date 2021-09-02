Pandemic slashes Northumberland dental services

Dental services slump

NHS Digital data reveals 74,900 dental treatments were given to NHS patients in the area between June last year and March this year – a 71% drop from 260,000 in the same period the previous year.

Among these, 17,000 were delivered to children – down 73% from 63,000 in 2019-20.

Dental practices were told to halt all routine dental care from March 25 until June 8 last year and, in January, the Government told NHS dentists they should deliver 45% of their pre-pandemic activity, rising to 60% in April.

The British Dental Association says the pandemic has exacerbated longstanding problems in NHS dentistry, with capacity remaining low, and around half of practices not meeting targets.

Shawn Charlwood, chairman of the BDA's general dental practice committee, said: "Millions are still missing out on dental care, and patients will be paying the price for years to come.”

"Dentists have had capacity slashed by pandemic restrictions and need help to get patients back through their doors.

"But even before Covid there simply wasn't enough NHS dentistry to go round."

In the NHS Northumberland Clinical Commissioning Group area, the number of dentists offering NHS treatment fell by 10, to 207 over the same period.