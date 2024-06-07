Northumbria Health and Care Academy in Cramlington welcomes first students
Built at a cost of £32m, the academy’s teaching facilities development in Cramlington finished construction and was handed over to Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust this month to begin classes.
Teaching at the academy will focus on nursing, midwifery, and allied health professions, such as physiotherapy, radiography, podiatry and occupational therapy, and it is hoped the initiative will help the recruitment and retention of staff.
Students studying at the facilities, run in partnership with the University of Sunderland, will have their learning supported by placements at Northumbria Healthcare, including at the neighbouring Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital.
Among the first students are a cohort of trainee nursing associates, who will earn a salary while receiving teaching.
The facilities will also support existing clinical staff at the trust to study further and develop their careers.
The new 8,000sq m building also features conference facilities, office space, and meeting rooms, and is surrounded by a nature trail.
Brockwell Medical Group, now part of Northumbria Primary Care and renamed to NPC Northumbria Way, moved from its old facilities to its new home on the ground floor of the Northumbria Health and Care Academy this week.
A pharmacy, also on the ground floor, is expected to open its doors in July and coffee shop chain Starbucks will open its drive through cafe, built next the academy as part of the development, in the coming days.
Planning permission for the development was granted in December 2021 and construction work began in the summer of 2022.
