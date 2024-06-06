Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Starbucks has confirmed the date that it will open its new coffee shop in Northumberland.

The international chain is opening a new drive through coffee shop in Cramlington as part of a new NHS development.

The first coffees will be made at the new cafe on the morning of June 14 and free reusable cups will be given away to the first 100 customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Starbucks said: "We look forward to opening our new store in Cramlington, Northumberland and welcoming the local community in the near future.

The new Cramlington Starbucks will be opening soon. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

“The store will create 15 new jobs in the community. To celebrate the opening, we will be hosting a ribbon cutting with our charity partner Forward Assist and will be offering reusable cups to the first 100 customers.”