Starbucks drive through coffee shop in Cramlington confirms opening date
The international chain is opening a new drive through coffee shop in Cramlington as part of a new NHS development.
The first coffees will be made at the new cafe on the morning of June 14 and free reusable cups will be given away to the first 100 customers.
A spokesperson for Starbucks said: "We look forward to opening our new store in Cramlington, Northumberland and welcoming the local community in the near future.
“The store will create 15 new jobs in the community. To celebrate the opening, we will be hosting a ribbon cutting with our charity partner Forward Assist and will be offering reusable cups to the first 100 customers.”
Planning permission for the coffee shop was granted in 2021 as part of the scheme to build a Health and Education Hub run by Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, which also houses a GP surgery and a pharmacy.
