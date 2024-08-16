Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The new MP for North Northumberland, David Smith, has visited a local hospice.

He called in at HospiceCare North Northumberland’s wellbeing centre in Alnwick to hear an overview of its charitable services and meet some of the team.

He said: “The hospice movement has played and continues to play an important – if sometimes underappreciated – role in the health and wellbeing of our society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It was for this reason that I was delighted to visit HospiceCare North Northumberland in Alnwick, and to find out more about the vital role that the team is playing in supporting people with end-of-life care right across North Northumberland.”

David Smith MP with members of the hospice team.

Chris Orife, HospiceCare North Northumberland’s chief executive, added: “We are looking forward to working alongside David in developing wrap around palliative, end-of-life, bereavement and dementia services for patients in rural North Northumberland, delivering care in community hubs and wellbeing spaces near to where people live.”