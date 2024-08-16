North Northumberland MP praises work of hospices on visit to wellbeing centre in Alnwick

The new MP for North Northumberland, David Smith, has visited a local hospice.

He called in at HospiceCare North Northumberland’s wellbeing centre in Alnwick to hear an overview of its charitable services and meet some of the team.

He said: “The hospice movement has played and continues to play an important – if sometimes underappreciated – role in the health and wellbeing of our society.

"It was for this reason that I was delighted to visit HospiceCare North Northumberland in Alnwick, and to find out more about the vital role that the team is playing in supporting people with end-of-life care right across North Northumberland.”

David Smith MP with members of the hospice team.
David Smith MP with members of the hospice team.

Chris Orife, HospiceCare North Northumberland’s chief executive, added: “We are looking forward to working alongside David in developing wrap around palliative, end-of-life, bereavement and dementia services for patients in rural North Northumberland, delivering care in community hubs and wellbeing spaces near to where people live.”

