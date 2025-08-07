NHS urges pregnant women in North East to get vaccinated against flu, whooping cough and RSV
A campaign is encouraging pregnant women or those planning a pregnancy to make sure they are up to date with their vaccinations.
This includes MMR before pregnancy, and flu, pertussis (whooping cough) and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) during, to help protect both the mum and baby from serious illness.
Dr Catherine Monaghan, respiratory medicine consultant and medical director at NHS North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board, said: "We want to reassure mums-to-be that having the recommended vaccines in pregnancy is the best way to protect their baby and themselves.
“During pregnancy, your immune system is weaker, which means you’re more likely to catch viruses. The vaccines also pass on protection to your baby helping keep them safe in their first few months of life.”
The campaign features local midwives, nurses and mums sharing their stories to reassure pregnant women that vaccines for flu, whooping cough and RSV are safe and important.
Dr Monaghan added: “When fewer people are vaccinated, viruses spread more easily. This means more babies getting ill when it is easily preventable.
"Vaccines during pregnancy are safe and effective and can’t harm your baby – they just offer the best protection for your baby and for you.”
North Tyneside mum, Kate Gresswell explained: “Getting vaccinated during both my pregnancies was an easy choice for me. I wanted to stay healthy for my baby.
“My midwife was amazing, and I trusted her completely. I had all my vaccines at my regular antenatal appointments – they were quick, painless and definitely worth it.”
