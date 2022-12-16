New research group seeks to overhaul Parkinson’s care in sub-Saharan Africa

Professor Richard Walker, a consultant physician specialising in elderly care at Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, is the director of the Transforming Parkinson’s Care in Africa (TraPCAf) group.

It has received a £3 million grant from the NIHR’s (National Institute for Health and Care Research) Global Health Research programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Walker is also Honorary Professor of Ageing and International Health at Newcastle University, the contracting organisation for the TraPCAf research, which will gather vital information on Parkinson’s disease and the effectiveness of current treatment over four years working with colleagues in Tanzania, Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia and Egypt.

Professor Richard Walker, right, with surgeon Liam Horgan celebrating the 20-year anniversary of Northumbria’s link with Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Centre in Tanzania in 2019.

Worldwide, the largest proportionate growth in people over 60 is taking place in low and middle income countries, such as those in sub-Saharan Africa. This results in a large increase in age-related conditions like Parkinson’s and dementia in areas already trying to cope with a higher burden of infectious diseases.

There are also very few medical specialists, leading to an estimate that half of the people with Parkinson’s globally are not diagnosed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prof Walker said: “While there is no cure, there is effective drug treatment available for Parkinson’s, but access is very limited in sub-Saharan Africa. Undiagnosed and untreated people will have a much poorer quality of life and reduced life expectancy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is also a lack of awareness among the public and health professionals, so people often don’t recognise symptoms or access medical help. Even if they do, they may be incorrectly diagnosed, which is why this research is so important.

“We will test ideas for helping diagnosis and management, and develop support including patient and carer information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Other aims include strengthening research capability in Parkinson’s in Africa, while also linking in with another study looking at the genetics of the disease worldwide, including Africa.