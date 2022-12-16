More children taking exercise.

Sport England says the results of its Active Lives survey show a positive increase in children and young people in England taking up sports but added there is still "more to do".

Figures from Sport England's annual survey in schools across the country show 53% of children in the area were classed as active – defined as doing an hour or more of activity a day – in the 2021-22 academic year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was up from 36% in the 2017-18 academic year – before the pandemic.

Seventeen per cent were classed as fairly active meaning they did 30 minutes to an hour of activity per day – while 30% did less than half an hour.

Nationally, 3.4 million children (47%) were classed as active.

Tim Hollingsworth, Sport England chief executive, said: “This overall growth is positive but there’s more to do to help children and young people from all backgrounds enjoy the benefits of sport and physical activity."

Advertisement Hide Ad

The survey also found boys were five per cent more likely to be active than girls, and children from less affluent families were found to be 10% less likely to be active than those from more affluent families.

Sports Minister Stuart Andrew said: "It is very encouraging to see a surge of children and young people returning to enjoy the benefits of physical activity since the pandemic. But I am clear that more still needs to be done."

Advertisement Hide Ad