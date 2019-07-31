Little girl battling stage four cancer is 'remaining strong' as she start chemotherapy family says

Willow's family are so proud of her

Willow Dodd is just 22-months-old and she is currently having chemotherapy and has radiotherapy ahead of her. While she has started to lose her hair and is in and out of hospital frequently, she is remaining strong.

Her dad, Graeme Dodd, and mum Karla Heathcote are so proud of their little girl and are over the moon with the support they have had as a family.

As the school summer holidays have now begun, Graeme Dodd, Willow’s dad has had to take time out of work in order to spend quality time with Willow and to care for her full time along with her three brothers, Ollie, 10, Joey, seven, and Louie, five.

The community of Alnwick have rallied in support by donating to the Go Fund Me page ‘Will’s campaign for Willow.’

In the post, Will says: “Do you want to join me in raising a small amount of money to help my brother and his family cover any costs during their daughter’s illness?

“Before this happened, my brother had a good job and supported his family, but now has no choice but to give up work.”

The page was given a £500 target when Will Dodd set it up with the hopes of raising some cash to support his brother, Graeme but the fundraising has exceeded that amount by miles.

The grand total has now reached well over £5,000 thanks to more than 250 donors after more than 1,000 people shared the link to the page.

But the fundraising doesn’t stop there. Graeme said: “The Tankerville Arms, where I worked, are also doing a raffle.

“The money from fundraising will be a great help especially while I am out of work. It is one less thing to worry about and I can concentrate on the most important thing, getting Willow through this.”

“Willow is continuing to fight and she appears to be getting more support by the day.”