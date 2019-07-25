"She plays at giving medicine to her dolls" - Family's shock as toddler is diagnosed with stage four cancer

Willow was diagnosed with stage four Rhabdomyosarcoma in May, and within days she had to undergo an operation and started chemotherapy.

She has radiotherapy ahead of her but that hasn’t stopped her from enjoying her life.

Little Willow has lost her hair and is in and out of hospital but she is keeping strong. At home, she gets her medicines and then gives them to her dolls and makes it part of her routine and playtime.

Willow Dodd with her mum Karla and dad Graeme. Picture by Jane Coltman

Her dad, Graeme Dodd, along with mum Karla Heathcote are so proud of their little fighter. Graeme said: “Obviously it’s hard as a parent and it’s more the physical things that we’ve seen change.

“She used to be little and chubby and now she’s really thin but these past couple of weeks, I’ve seen the bubbly and cheeky side to her. It still comes out of her on the good weeks.

“She’s absolutely amazing and so strong.”

Graeme used to work as head chef at The Tankerville Arms but has given up work to give his full attention to Willow, her three brothers, Ollie, 10, Joey, 7 and Louie, 5.

Willow Dodd. Picture by Jane Coltman

He said: “I was head chef at the time but obviously with having three boys and she’s constantly going to be in and out of hospital, I need to be here for them as well.

“Obviously the radiotherapy we’ve been told will affect her because she’s so little. They don’t like to do it under three but she’s got no choice.”

He added: “It was a big shock really, and to find out it was stage four and it had spread to her stomach area, it was quite hard.

“The first couple of months were hard. She had a few infections and had to stay in hospital but for the last few weeks she has been really good.”

Willow Dodd with her mum Karla, dad Graeme. and brothers Joey, Louie and Ollie. Picture by Jane Coltman

Will Dodd, Willow’s uncle, set up a Go Fund Me page to help the family with costs of caring for Willow and the boys during the holidays and anything she needs as she gets older.

Will said: “We’re really appreciative of all the support and we’re amazed and so thankful for all of the community coming together.”

Within nine days, the page raised over £4,000 and with the support from the hospital, Willow and her family are staying strong.

Will added: “She will have 18 months of chemo and radiotherapy. She start’s radiotherapy soon.

Willow Dodd. Picture by Jane Coltman

“It was quite a lot to take in. It is going to be tough.”

The community of Alnwick have rallied in support of the family, to join them and make a donation click here.