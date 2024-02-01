Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ian Lavery, the Labour MP for Wansbeck, wrote to the Health Secretary in October 2023 asking why the Rutherford Cancer Centre North East was still not in use, after it stopped treating patients when operator Rutherford Health went bust in 2022.

The £32m centre first opened in 2019 and provided recently-developed proton beam therapy (PBT) among other cancer treatments and diagnostics, including to patients that had been referred by the NHS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The MP received a response from Minister for Health and Secondary Care Andrew Stephenson, which said: “To operate as NHS cancer centres, the Rutherford sites need to meet NHS specifications, and we are advised by NHS England that they do not.

The now closed Rutherford Cancer Centre North East, in Bedlington. (Photo by Jill Tate)

“NHS England therefore has no plans to acquire these sites.”

The letter continued: “We know that waiting times for cancer diagnosis and for treatment are too long, but they are falling.

“75% of patients received their diagnosis within 28 days in February last year, and waiting times for treatment are also falling. We are determined to see this progress continue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Lavery branded the government’s response as “not good enough” and called for action to address the “disgracefully long” waiting times for cancer treatment in the North East.

He said: “It is inexcusable for any avenue that could be used to shorten the list in the North East to be ignored. People’s lives are at risk.

“We need to know why the Rutherford Cancer Centre in Bormarsund near Bedlington is now deemed to be unsuitable and why it has not been acquired by the NHS, and the resources made available to enable it to meet NHS standards.

“It is outrageous that the people of Northumberland, who are so desperate for cancer treatment, have had to pin their hopes on a private health care provider in the first place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Their vital medical needs have been dependent on the whims of private financiers, not the solid publicly funded NHS service we all deserve.

“We must continue to demand that the government funds an NHS acquisition of the Rutherford Cancer Centre in Bormarsund as an important step towards saving lives.”

The former medical director of Rutherford Health, Professor Karol Sikora, has been campaigning for the centre to be brought back to use since 2023, and garnered 14,000 signatures on a petition calling for mothballed Rutherford centres to reopen.

He said: “The facility in Bedlington is world-class, one of the very best cancer centres I have ever seen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The NHS claims that it is not up to their specifications. If this is the case, how did it have contracts with local NHS trusts before its closure?

“They have issued falsehood after falsehood about the facility. It is unacceptable.

“This state-of-the-art technology should be treating patients from Northumberland and beyond, not rotting away gathering dust.

“Getting it back open, helping thousands of patients a year, is surely an objective that we can all share.”