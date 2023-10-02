News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack

Petition calls for mothballed Bedlington cancer clinic's facilities to be used to cut NHS waiting times

The ex-medical director of a mothballed private cancer clinic in Bedlington has launched a petition calling for the government to reopen the centre.
By Craig Buchan
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 16:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 16:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Professor Karol Sikora worked for Rutherford Health when it entered liquidation in June 2022, and is now campaigning to put its dormant facilities back to use.

The £32m Bedlington centre offered recently developed proton beam therapy (PBT) among other cancer treatments.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The professor believes these facilities, currently owned by investment firm Equitix, could help reduce NHS waiting times.

The now closed Rutherford Cancer Centre North East, in Bedlington. (Photo by Jill Tate)The now closed Rutherford Cancer Centre North East, in Bedlington. (Photo by Jill Tate)
The now closed Rutherford Cancer Centre North East, in Bedlington. (Photo by Jill Tate)
Most Popular

He said: "Cancer patients across the North East are suffering from unacceptable delays when a state-of-the-art cancer centre is lying empty in Bedlington. It is absolute lunacy.

"How can NHS England and local trusts not come to some accommodation and work together to reopen the centre?

“The decision-maker Equitix, despite moving at a snail's pace so far, would be forced into action and we could have the facility reopened within weeks, treating hundreds and hundreds of patients with some of the most advanced cancer treatment technology in the world.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Let's show a can-do attitude and deliver some positive change for once. Hopefully this petition can at least highlight the strength of feeling in the area to decision makers.”

Professor Sikora previously wrote an open letter to Equitix, NHS England, and the Department of Health and Social Care to call for a meeting to discuss use of the facilities.

The Department for Health previously told the Northumberland Gazette that the site does not meet the NHS PBT requirements, but Professor Sikora says scanners, chemotherapy suites, and radiotherapy equipment are also sitting unused.

You can sign the petition, which has over 1,400 signatures, at petition.parliament.uk/petitions/644753.

Related topics:NHSPetitionProfessorNorth East