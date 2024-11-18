HospiceCare North Northumberland receives £3,000 grant from Alnwick Town Council
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The service is delivered to those living with a terminal diagnosis who wish to end their lives in their own homes surrounded by their families and loved ones.
Mayor Geoff Watson said: “Councillors recognised the value of the Hospice at Home scheme and that local people are fortunate to be able to access the wonderful care that HospiceCare North Northumberland provides.”
Fundraising manager Emma Arthur said: “The care is provided by skilled and experienced registered nurses and hospice support workers who individualise care depending on clinical need, and care is provided as often, and for as long, as required.
"Our Hospice at Home service means that local people can receive high quality care in their own homes and their families can be assured that they are being properly cared for whilst they get some well-earned rest.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.