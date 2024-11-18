HospiceCare North Northumberland receives £3,000 grant from Alnwick Town Council

A £3,000 grant from Alnwick Town Council to HospiceCare North Northumberland will support its Hospice at Home service.

The service is delivered to those living with a terminal diagnosis who wish to end their lives in their own homes surrounded by their families and loved ones.

Mayor Geoff Watson said: “Councillors recognised the value of the Hospice at Home scheme and that local people are fortunate to be able to access the wonderful care that HospiceCare North Northumberland provides.”

Fundraising manager Emma Arthur said: “The care is provided by skilled and experienced registered nurses and hospice support workers who individualise care depending on clinical need, and care is provided as often, and for as long, as required.

Councillors Gill Castle (left) and Mayor Geoff Watson (right) present £3000 to HospiceCare North Northumberland Chief Executive Chris Orife, Fundraising Manager Emma Arthur, Registered Nurse Sarah Morey and Fundraising Volunteer Jill Clark.

"Our Hospice at Home service means that local people can receive high quality care in their own homes and their families can be assured that they are being properly cared for whilst they get some well-earned rest.”

