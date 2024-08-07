HospiceCare North Northumberland purchases new van with generous donation from masons
It comes from The Mark Benevolent Fund (MBF) which is the official charity of the Grand Lodge of Mark Master Masons.
In 2023, the hospice applied for funding to the MBF to purchase a new retail/events van after their last one failed its MOT due to its age and mileage.
Archie Torrance, president of the MBF said: “We are delighted to be able to support this vital local charity. Our grant has enabled them to purchase a new van which will assist them to move equipment around the local area and move stock and donations between their charity shops. Their logo on the van also helps to enhance their profile in the local communities.
"I would like to extend my grateful thanks to the support of the Mark Masters Masons’ family and friends because without their support, none of this would have been possible.”
Lucy Bell, head of income generation for HospiceCare said: “As demand for our clinical services continues to rise, unfortunately so do our costs.
"Although our fundraising team do an amazing job running events, and our charity shops generate around 38% of our total annual income, we still need to raise more money to meet this demand.
"We have ambitious plans to support future development of our retail operation with furniture sales and additional retail premises, all of which needs a large, reliable van to transport retail donations and carry exhibition equipment to our fundraising events – our new van has been a complete game-changer because it’s larger, more reliable and hopefully will last for many years to come.”
