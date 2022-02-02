Health trust holding online event to showcase apprenticeships

Natasha Scorer, who works to support apprentices having started as an apprentice herself with Northumbria Healthcare six years ago.

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust is hosting the event for online attendees to hear from young apprentice ambassadors as well as those leading teams nurturing apprentices within the trust.

The evening, from 5.45pm to 7pm on Thursday, February 10, will also feature representatives from Northumberland County Council and Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust.

Natasha Scorer, who now works as an assessor and facilitator at Northumbria Healthcare after starting as an apprentice six years ago, said: “As I know from personal experience, apprenticeships are a really valuable way of getting into a rewarding and meaningful career and I would recommend that anyone curious should join this event to find out more about what they can expect.

“Sometimes there are myths and preconceptions about apprenticeships which aren’t really an accurate picture of what apprenticeships are like in real life, who they’re for and what you can get out of them.”

Northumbria Healthcare offers apprenticeship opportunities at level 2 and upwards, where apprentices will learn the knowledge and skills important to their role in health and social care, business administration, estates and facilities, and supplies.

To register for the event and to find out more, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/northumbria-apprenticeships-virtual-open-evening-tickets-257928811017

Members of the Northumbria Healthcare apprenticeship team will also speak to young people at a careers event taking place in Berwick on Tuesday, February 8, which features a wide range of employers.