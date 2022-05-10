Liz Morgan, public health director.

Mental Health Awareness Week is an annual event run by the Mental Health Foundation that focuses on improving good mental health across the nation.

This year, it runs from May 9-15, with the theme exploring the impact of loneliness and how we can tackle it.

Part of the national ‘Better Health - Every Mind Matters’ campaign, it aims to reach 18-24 year olds. Recent research shows that people in this age group are at higher risk of feeling lonely compared to other age groups, but less likely to seek advice and support.

Councillor Catherine Seymour, Berwick North, Northumberland County Council’s mental health champion, said: "Feeling lonely in our life at times is something that can have a huge impact on our wellbeing. It can result in feeling distressed and isolated.

“Our connection to friends, family and our community is key to protecting our mental health. By reaching out to people we know, we can all play a part in tackling loneliness. “

Northumberland County Council’s director of public health, Liz Morgan, said: “The last two years have made us all more aware of the importance of looking after our mental health.

“We are delighted to support this campaign and would encourage young people to take small acts of kindness and help someone who may be feeling lonely, which may also help them feel less lonely too.”

She added: “There are lots of other little changes we can make to help boost our wellbeing too; things like getting more sleep, improving our diet, avoiding alcohol, and spending more time in nature can all help.”

If you or someone you know is in need, then please do reach out to the relevant support services – there are people who can help.”

Anyone worried about their own or someone else’s mental health can find out how to access help at https://www.nhs.uk/every-mind-matters/urgent-support/