Two special fundraising events are being held in aid of HospiceCare North Northumberland.

They will raise money for its Hospice at Home services for adults living with terminal illness in the local community.

To mark its 30th anniversary, chef, author and food stylist Jane Lovett will be attending an evening of cookery, conversation and celebration at Longridge Towers School on Saturday, July 19.

Doors open at 6.30pm with fizz, canapés and live music followed by a cookery demonstration by Jane at 7pm and a two-course supper from Carnaby’s and complimentary wine.

Hazel Marsden House on Violet Terrace. Picture by Google.

Book at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/hospicecarenorthnorthumberland/1662287

A charity golf day is being held at Goswick Links on Wednesday, July 30.

The Michael Long Memorial Golf Day is in memory the club’s former finance director who received end of life care from HospiceCare last year.

The £400 team registration includes tea/coffee and a bacon roll on arrival, 18 holes on a championship course, and a main course lunch at the clubhouse.