Cookery demonstration and Goswick golf day to raise funds for HospiceCare North Northumberland

By Ian Smith
Published 30th May 2025, 16:00 BST
Updated 30th May 2025, 16:02 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Two special fundraising events are being held in aid of HospiceCare North Northumberland.

They will raise money for its Hospice at Home services for adults living with terminal illness in the local community.

To mark its 30th anniversary, chef, author and food stylist Jane Lovett will be attending an evening of cookery, conversation and celebration at Longridge Towers School on Saturday, July 19.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Doors open at 6.30pm with fizz, canapés and live music followed by a cookery demonstration by Jane at 7pm and a two-course supper from Carnaby’s and complimentary wine.

Hazel Marsden House on Violet Terrace. Picture by Google.Hazel Marsden House on Violet Terrace. Picture by Google.
Hazel Marsden House on Violet Terrace. Picture by Google.

Book at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/hospicecarenorthnorthumberland/1662287

A charity golf day is being held at Goswick Links on Wednesday, July 30.

The Michael Long Memorial Golf Day is in memory the club’s former finance director who received end of life care from HospiceCare last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The £400 team registration includes tea/coffee and a bacon roll on arrival, 18 holes on a championship course, and a main course lunch at the clubhouse.

Book at: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/hospicecarenorthnorthumberland/1662595

Related topics:HospiceCare North NorthumberlandJane Lovett

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice