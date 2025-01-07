Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A record number of people died in Northumberland as a direct consequence of drinking alcohol last year, new figures show.

Alcohol Change UK said these deaths were an ‘avoidable tragedy’, as the charity called for further action on the marketing, labelling, and pricing of alcohol.

Figures from the Office of Health Improvement and Disparities show there were 94 deaths in Northumberland wholly caused by alcohol consumption in 2023.

This was up from 70 deaths the year before, and was the highest since comparable records began in 2006.

Across the North East, there were 688 deaths in 2023.

Dr Richard Piper, Alcohol Change UK chief executive, said: "Every time someone dies from alcohol, it is an avoidable tragedy.

"And there are millions of us whose lives are negatively affected by alcohol, be that through hangovers, over-spending, under-performing at work, or just not being fully present for our friends or family.

"None of this is inevitable, and we are seeing a growing acceptance, particularly among younger generations, that alcohol is an optional, not essential, part of our lives."

He added: "We've seen hugely successful action on marketing, labelling, pricing and availability of other health-harming products, such as tobacco and junk food. We now need the same for alcohol.”

The rate of alcohol mortality across the country also reached its highest level at 15 deaths per 100,000 people. Northumberland had a mortality rate of 26.9 deaths per 100,000 people.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “Our 10-Year Health Plan will shift the focus of the NHS from sickness to prevention. This means prioritising public health measures to support people to live longer, healthier lives."