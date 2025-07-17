Ten schools in Northumberland get funding for solar panels
The North East Combined Authority has secured £700,000 funding through GB Energy’s Mayoral Renewables Fund for 24 schools in the region.
North East Mayor Kim McGuinness said: “We will be investing £700,000 in new solar panels for 24 more schools spread across our region from Easington Lane in the south to Wooler and Kielder in the north.
“I want every child in the North East to have the best environment in which to learn, and solar panels help keep classrooms warm and bright while cutting energy costs. That means schools will have more to spend in other ways, like on breakfast and after school
clubs to give kids a better start in life.
“Our investment also means the schools cut the CO2 they use by 85 tonnes, the same amount used as 150 homes. This is all part of my mission to make the North East the home of the green energy revolution.”
The money has been targeted at schools in areas with the greatest social need and those in rural areas, in order to enhance their energy resilience.
Each school benefitting from the scheme will be able to redistribute savings to spend on educational needs.
Schools in Northumberland to receive funding are: Belford Primary, Choppington Primary, Haydon Bridge High, New Delaval Primary, Hillcrest Cramlington, Linton Primary, Kielder Primary, Stead Lane First in Bedlington, Seaton Sluice Middle and Wooler First.
The other schools receiving funding are in the Sunderland area.
