Ten schools in Northumberland get funding for solar panels

By Ian Smith
Published 17th Jul 2025, 10:43 BST
Ten schools in Northumberland have received funding to install solar panels.

The North East Combined Authority has secured £700,000 funding through GB Energy’s Mayoral Renewables Fund for 24 schools in the region.

North East Mayor Kim McGuinness said: “We will be investing £700,000 in new solar panels for 24 more schools spread across our region from Easington Lane in the south to Wooler and Kielder in the north.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I want every child in the North East to have the best environment in which to learn, and solar panels help keep classrooms warm and bright while cutting energy costs. That means schools will have more to spend in other ways, like on breakfast and after school

North East Mayor Kim McGuinness at a story time reading session with primary school pupils.placeholder image
North East Mayor Kim McGuinness at a story time reading session with primary school pupils.

clubs to give kids a better start in life.

“Our investment also means the schools cut the CO2 they use by 85 tonnes, the same amount used as 150 homes. This is all part of my mission to make the North East the home of the green energy revolution.”

The money has been targeted at schools in areas with the greatest social need and those in rural areas, in order to enhance their energy resilience.

Each school benefitting from the scheme will be able to redistribute savings to spend on educational needs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Schools in Northumberland to receive funding are: Belford Primary, Choppington Primary, Haydon Bridge High, New Delaval Primary, Hillcrest Cramlington, Linton Primary, Kielder Primary, Stead Lane First in Bedlington, Seaton Sluice Middle and Wooler First.

The other schools receiving funding are in the Sunderland area.

Related topics:NorthumberlandNorth EastNorth East Combined AuthoritySchoolsCO2

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice