The site on Tynedale Drive was set to be used by Gilbert Ward Academy when the school opened in September 2023 until its state of the art long term premises on Princess Louise Road was complete.

Gilbert Ward Academy was given the keys to its permanent building in January without it ever using the temporary buildings.

The school for 11 to 16-year-olds with social, emotional, and mental health needs and autism instead used Briardale House and The Isabella Centre as interim homes, which the school described as “challenging.”

Work began on the temporary site in August 2023 but was never finished.

Module-AR, the contractor appointed to construct the short term accommodation, encountered financial difficulties and could not complete the project, meaning the site could not be used.

Details of the contract with Module-AR to provide the buildings has not yet been made public, and the Department for Education did not confirm if taxpayer money was spent on the unusable project when approached by the Northumberland Gazette.

Module-AR later went into administration and was rescued by Vanguard Healthcare Solutions in December. The firm’s Hull facility and its staff were maintained.

Vanguard has assumed ownership of the temporary buildings and recently removed them from the site.