Gilbert Ward Academy has been up and running since September and has now opened its new building in Blyth to pupils after being handed the keys by contractors last month.

The school currently has 29 pupils with the capacity to grow to 80 once more staff have been recruited, which is expected by the end of next year. It is part of Prosper Learning Trust and will host pupils from all over Northumberland.

According to headteacher Barry Reed, staff are “over the moon” to be in the building after teaching at Briardale House and The Isabella Centre since September.

From left, Chris Richardson, Joanne Clifford Swan, Barry Reed, Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, and Cllr Anna Watson. (Photo by Prosper Learning Trust)

He said: “We had to open for our kids and their families. The main site was not available then so we moved into some temporary accommodations, and it was challenging there because they were not designed for our children.

"To go from there and the extra challenges that that brings to here, it makes it easier to do great work with the children.”

Joanne Clifford Swan, chair of the board of trustees, said: “Education was delivered not even in another school, but in buildings that were not designed for educational purposes.

“I have got huge optimism if that drive, commitment, and aspiration was there then and is brought through into this new space.”

Gilbert Ward Academy is located at the former site of Princess Louise First School. (Photo by Prosper Learning Trust)

She added: “Many of the pupils at Gilbert Ward will have had disrupted and sometimes very negative experiences of education so there is a huge challenge for staff to support pupils in this environment, but the environment is going to help them to do that.”

Teaching at the school is focused on social and emotional development as well as academics, with positive behaviour support a key element that makes Gilbert Ward different from mainstream schools.

Facilities at the school include a food technology room, a science lab, and an art studio. There is also an indoor sports hall and a multi-use games area outdoors.

Named after the doctor that established Blyth’s first public medical services, the new school is located at the former site of Princess Louise First School, which was demolished in 2016.

Chris Richardson, CEO of Proposer Learning Trust, said: “It is a mix of delight and relief to finally get into the new building. It was worth the wait because we are really pleased with the building. I think it exceeds our expectations.

He added: “Ultimately it is for the children and their families. This is a facility for them and for the community, for the town of Blyth, for Northumberland.”

Gilbert Ward Academy was built by the Department for Education with a capital contribution from the Northumberland County Council after the local authority bid for government funds.

Cabinet member for education, Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, said Gilbert Ward Academy was “one cog in our machine” for improving provision for children with special educational needs and disabilities.

He said: “We are pretty much unique in the North East, if not in the country, of a local authority spending that amount of money on schools. School building is a big chunk of our capital programme.