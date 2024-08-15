Students excel with outstanding A-Level results

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bea, Mia and Mattie are celebrating top grades and university places

THREE academic teens from the Hexham area have achieved outstanding success in their A-Levels at Dame Allan’s Schools, securing places at some of the UK’s leading universities.

Bea Smalley, from Hexham, is heading to the University of Oxford to read History having achieved straight A* grades in English Literature, History and Politics, along with an A* in the Extended Project Qualification (EPQ), which is worth half an A Level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bea, 17, said: “I feel so relieved and elated. I’ve worked really hard and I’m so happy. My teachers are fantastic and have inspired me so much, they’ve really taught me how to think critically and pushed me to be the best I can be. I’m so excited to go to Oxford.”

Mia Willings, 18, from Corbridge, earned straight A* grades in Biology, Chemistry and Maths, along with an A in her EPQ. Her performance has secured her a place at the University of Sheffield to study Biomedical Sciences.

“I’m very happy with my results and relieved that I’ve got into my first-choice university,” said Mia, who joined Dame Allan’s Junior School in Year 3. “School has been incredible and it has all paid off.”

Mattie Nevin, from Hexham, also achieved excellent results with A grades in Business, Economics and Maths. His success has secured him a place at Lancaster University, where he will study Economics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was pretty calm this morning; the results were better than I’d expected so I was really happy,” said the 18 year old.

Will Scott, Principal at Dame Allan’s Schools, said: “These exceptional results are a testament to the dedication and hard work of Bea, Mia and Mattie. We are confident that they will continue to achieve great things and wish them well in the future.”