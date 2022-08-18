Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Astley Community High School students.

Owen Turnbull achieved A grades in maths, further maths and chemistry and a distinction star in business studies. He has accepted a place at Durham University to read chemistry.

Amie Baxter achieved A grades in maths and geography and a distinction star in health and social care. She is looking forward to reading economics and maths at university.

Brooke Thompson achieved three distinction star grades in health and social care and business studies and a distinction in travel and tourism. She is going to Sheffield Hallam University to study child nursing.

Ellie Donnely achieved A * grades in art and design and fine art and a C grade in A-level psychology. She is reading fine art at the University of Sunderland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brogan Tilmouth achieved distinction star grades in health and social care and travel and tourism and a distinction in business studies. She is going to Northumbria University to read criminology and forensic science.

Executive headteacher, John Barnes, said: “I am amazed at these results. These young people have had to deal with so much over the last two years and these were the first exams that they have had to sit due to their GCSEs being cancelled by Covid-19.

"That they have done so well is testament to just what a fabulous cohort of young people they are. Not only have they worked very hard in very trying circumstances but the outstanding staff at Astley Community High School have supported them to get these fabulous results. Everyone should be justifiably proud of what they have achieved and I wish every single young person all the very best for their future.”

Head of Sixth Form, Adam Ironside added: “It has been yet another challenging year for our Sixth Form students but I am so proud of how they have risen to the challenge.

"This particular group of students did not sit formal GCSE examinations due to Covid, and so for many of them these examinations were their first.