High Sheriff of Northumberland, Joanna Riddell, at Seahouses Primary School.

Joanna Riddell wanted to recognise the school for the hard work and determination shown by staff and children over the past academic year.

This included volunteering to provide free Easter clubs for children, during non-term time, to allow children a safe and welcoming space to simply be together and cast aside the worries of the pandemic.

The High Sheriff arrived in spectacular court dress and spent time talking to the children about her specially appointed role, how she is happiest when next to the sea and her true love for Northumberland.

A focus on the school’s core values of aspiration, resilience, perseverance and kindness acted as a basis for a question and answering session where Joanna revealed that she had attended school with Princess Diana.

Joanna said: “It is a real pleasure to visit such schools as Seahouses Primary who have clearly gone above and beyond to meet the needs of their children during an impossibly difficult time.

“Teachers and schools play such an important part in the future of Northumberland and I feel it is a privilege to talk to the younger generation who I have to say were impeccably polite, welcoming and genuinely interested in making a positive difference to the wider world around them.”

Headteacher Vickie Allen added “It’s wonderful to have the hard work and commitment of teachers recognised today by such a warm and caring community figure. The children were simply thrilled to meet Joanna and what a lasting impression she made.”