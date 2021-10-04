A film installation about Grace Darling is on show at the RNLI Grace Darling Museum in Bamburgh.

The multi-screen visual installation by artist Sophie Dixon has been running at the RNLI Grace Darling Museum in Bamburgh since September 7 – the 183rd anniversary of the rescue of nine stranded survivors from the SS Forfarshire.

Titled, ‘Grace’, the new installation explores the story of Grace Darling from her childhood, right through to her death in 1842.

It forms part of the Arts Council England-funded Meeting Point programme, led by contemporary arts agency Arts&Heritage.

The installation has been developed using archival documents and digitised objects from the museum’s collection, as well as letters, factual records and reference photos from the Northumberland and Trinity House Archives.

Visitors are transported to Grace’s home on Longstone Island where digital reconstructions of items from the museum’s collections will bring her story to life.

It will be on show until the end of October.