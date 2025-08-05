QMU graduate Ella excels in hospitality and tourism, securing prestigious scholarships and pursuing allergen safety career

Ella Reed

Ella Reed from Saltburn-by-the-Sea has graduated with a BA (Hons) International Hospitality and Tourism and Events Management (first class) from Queen Margaret University (QMU), Edinburgh.

During her time at QMU, Ella not only excelled on her course, she was awarded the Lord Forte Foundation Scholarship, which contributed £2.5k to help support her through her studies. The award, which supports six students each year on QMU’s Hospitality, Tourism and Events courses, helps relieve some of the financial pressures that students can experience at university. It removes the need for them to carry out extensive paid work alongside their degree, so they can dedicate themselves to their study and realise their academic potential.

Discussing her university experience, 22 year old Ella, explained: “I absolutely loved my time at Queen Margaret University, and I really enjoyed my hospitality and tourism degree, which offered great scope to direct my learning in the areas that really interested me. I have dual nationality – both English and French – and as part of my degree, I had the opportunity to undertake a six-month internship in France working with a multi-hospitality company. This was supported by a £500 award from the Moffat Trust Scholarships Fund. Working for a large-scale organisation allowed me to gain experience of different roles within the hospitality industry.”

During the four years of her degree, Ella was able to align her academic study with her own personal interests. She explained: “I have Coeliac disease and follow a vegan diet, so I have a significant interest in food issues that impact both health, as well as business. I did my dissertation on food allergy experiences in Scotland. I found the topic really fascinating, and it helped confirm that I wanted to develop a career in allergen communications and safety. My goal is to secure a role with the Food Standards Agency Scotland to support improvements and change in food safety across the hospitality and tourism sector and beyond.

"I am very grateful for the support of the academics on my course, and the Development Office for the Lord Forte Foundation Scholarships and the Moffat Trust Scholarships Fund. The scholarship really helped to relieve financial stress during my 3rd year, and allowed me to focus on my study."

Ella was able to celebrate her graduation success with her mum and dad, who currently live in Saltburn. The family enjoyed being part of an impressive graduation ceremony at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall, followed by a reception on the University’s campus.

Ella was joined by Patrick Grant, entrepreneur and judge of BBC One’s ‘The Great British Sewing Bee’, who was officially installed as QMU’s new Chancellor. Ella was in good company at the ceremony on 8th July, as she and her fellow graduates were also joined by the entrepreneur and director of Genius Foods, Lucinda Bruce-Gardyne who was awarded an honorary degree. Lucinda, who is the visionary founder of Genius, a UK-based company specialising in gluten-free bakery, received a Doctor of Business Administration for her contribution to food development and innovation. Lucinda is also Executive Chair of the New Town Cookery School in Edinburgh, where Ella worked part-time throughout the duration of her four-year QMU degree course.