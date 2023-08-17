The cohort did not sit their GCSEs due to the pandemic so their A-level exams were the first external tests they had taken since their Key Stage 2 SATs at 11 years old.

Will Griffiths achieved an A in chemistry, a B in mathematics and an A in physics. He will be studying chemistry at Newcastle University in September.

He said: “I’m over the moon with my results. I’m very thankful to Mr Moore and the school have been really helpful. My hard work has paid off and I am really looking forward to going to Newcastle University in September.”

Dylan Clark, who will be studying Criminology and Forensics at Northumbria University, Sophie Mole who will be studying Chemistry at York University and Hope Vernon who will be studying Interior Design at York St John University.

James Moore, head of sixth form, said “Congratulations to all our Year 13 students.

“Today’s results enabled pupils to take a step closer towards their chosen career pathways, with our students securing progressive and aspirational university placements and apprenticeship positions.

"We are so proud of all the hard work and commitment the students have demonstrated throughout their time in sixth form. Our students have been a true credit to themselves and the school, and they fully deserve every success as they embark on their exciting futures. We all wish them the best!”

The school is introducing T Levels to its curriculum offer. From September it will be delivering the T Level Transition course and from September 2024, running T Level courses.

Neil Rodgers, executive headteacher, added: “This year’s A-level results are the well-earned reward for the determination and teamwork shown by this group of resilient, hardworking students and their teachers. They took their exams in their stride and performed incredibly well.”

He continued: “Teamwork is the key to success at JCSC - we pride ourselves on our sixth form being small enough for us to know each of our students as individuals, yet big enough to run courses that excite and provide pathways into higher education or employment.

“We review our sixth form offer annually to ensure that the courses we offer are necessary and relevant. This year we are running T-level transition courses in business, digital and