From September, JCSC will be running a T-Level Transition Programme (TLTP), and will be running T-Level courses from September 2024.

T-Levels are a two-year course that mix class work with industry placement. It is a nationally recognised qualification and is equivalent to three A-Levels. On completion, students will be prepared and equipped to go directly into work, further education or an apprenticeship.

The course combines 80% of classroom learning, and 20% of industry experience, which involves a placement of at least 315 hours (approximately 45 days).

James Calvert Spence College in Amble.

Designed by 250 leading employers, students will have a head start into the workforce.

The transition programme is a post-GCSE course aimed at students who would like to do a T-Level but need more support prior to starting one. It will help them develop their skills and obtain any required qualifications such as GCSE English or Maths to progress to the next level by giving them relevant knowledge, practical and study skills, work experience and support tailored to them and their chosen T-Level.

The T-Level courses in 2024 will include Business and Administration, Education and Early Years, and Digital Production. They intend to deliver more subjects the following year.

James Moore, head of sixth form, said: “At JCSC we have a lot to offer. We can offer a tailored curriculum to fit your needs, teachers who really know you and can help you to academic success. This is an exciting time to be part of the life here at JCSC”.