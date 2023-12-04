A Ponteland pupil will receive a tasty prize for winning a competition – and members of the public will soon be able to eat the sausage that he has designed.

The Geordie Banger Company sponsored the second annual ‘Design a Banger’ contest for Pele Trust’s primary schools and all of the schools put forward a range of excellent entries.

Richard Bell, Pele Trust area catering manager, and Vin McDonald, owner of the business, were tasked with going through them and they chose the Sycamore Sizzler by Darras Hall Primary School Year 2 pupil James Coyne as the winner.

The sausage will be made and sold by the company.

Competition winner James Coyne receives his certificates from Richard Bell and Vin McDonald.

Pele Trust chief operating officer Claire Leightley said: “To say that the competition has been a talking point across our trust primary schools is an understatement. The winning sausage includes honey, mustard and nettles.

“James thought it was so sad when the tree at Sycamore Gap was cut down in September – it meant so much to the North East.

“He thought it would be good to honour the Sycamore tree (which stood next to Hadrian’s Wall) and to include traditional Roman ingredients in his sausage.

“James’ class were really happy to learn that they will all be served a sausage breakfast as a result of his success.

“Geordie Bangers are so impressed with his recipe that they are putting the Sycamore Sizzler into full production and it will be available for general sale in the new year.