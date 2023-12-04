Ponteland pupil's winning sausage design in honour of Sycamore Gap tree will be made and sold by Geordie Bangers
The Geordie Banger Company sponsored the second annual ‘Design a Banger’ contest for Pele Trust’s primary schools and all of the schools put forward a range of excellent entries.
Richard Bell, Pele Trust area catering manager, and Vin McDonald, owner of the business, were tasked with going through them and they chose the Sycamore Sizzler by Darras Hall Primary School Year 2 pupil James Coyne as the winner.
The sausage will be made and sold by the company.
Pele Trust chief operating officer Claire Leightley said: “To say that the competition has been a talking point across our trust primary schools is an understatement. The winning sausage includes honey, mustard and nettles.
“James thought it was so sad when the tree at Sycamore Gap was cut down in September – it meant so much to the North East.
“He thought it would be good to honour the Sycamore tree (which stood next to Hadrian’s Wall) and to include traditional Roman ingredients in his sausage.
“James’ class were really happy to learn that they will all be served a sausage breakfast as a result of his success.
“Geordie Bangers are so impressed with his recipe that they are putting the Sycamore Sizzler into full production and it will be available for general sale in the new year.
“James will be the first to see the new product come off the production line and will receive 5kg of sausage as part of his prize.”