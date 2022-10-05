The 52-pupil school is earmarked for potential closure in a proposed shake-up of the education structure in the Berwick area.

Northumberland County Council is expected to carry out further consultation on two possible models – a two-tier system or a revised three-tier model – and has indicated Scremerston would close in both scenarios.

Scremerston First School.

However, staff and parents have come out fighting and point out that it is the first stage of the consultation process.

“Closure is not at this stage guaranteed,” say staff and governors. “Our school is thriving with an increasing pupil roll and is very much the heart of the Scremerston community.

"Many of our parents choose our school and travel out of their catchment area to access our excellent provision rated recently as ‘good’ by Ofsted.

“We will be rigorously opposing any proposal to close our school and we continue to encourage future applications from parents wanting to take advantage of the rural offer we provide only three miles from Berwick town centre.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

A petition started by parent Kirsti Crossan has gathered 510 signatures so far.

It states: ‘The announcement has sent waves through the school and wider community, leaving the students and staff with an uncertain future.

‘As parents, we chose this school for our own specific reasons and do not want to see our children shuffled into other schools.

‘The children are settled, happy and, after the upheaval of the past couple of years due to Covid, the last thing the children need is more uncertainty and change.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

The petition has been backed by head teacher Sarah Smith who added: “I see evidence every day of the importance of our amazing school in the lives of our children and their families.

"Our brilliant, caring and committed staff go above and beyond to support all our stakeholders. I am overwhelmed and humbled by the level of support for our school and it just shows how important it is that we can keep on doing what we do so well.”

Teacher Emma Holleywell commented: "It isn’t just a school to us, it’s such a big part of our lives and I know others will feel the same. It can not close.”