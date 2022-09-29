Northumberland County Council is planning further consultation on whether the Berwick Partnership will become two-tier or remain three-tier.

However, a report to councillors detailing two proposed models reveals several schools would close or amalgamate whichever is eventually chosen.

Scremerston First School and Glendale Middle School would close in either scenario, while a revised three-tier structure would also see Norham First close.

Berwick Academy, Berwick Middle School, Tweedmouth Middle School and Scremerston First School.

Berwick St Mary’s First would have a special needs hub alongside its current provision, while Prior Park First and Tweedmouth West First would amalgamate on the Prior Park site.

In this structure, Wooler First School would become a primary and move into the Alnwick Partnership alongside Belford Primary.

Holy Trinity, Spittal, St Cuthbert’s, Ford, Lowick and Holy Island schools would be unchanged, as would Berwick Middle and Tweedmouth Middle and Berwick Academy.

There would also be no change at The Grove School in a revised three-tier structure despite this being one of the primary objectives of the reorganisation.

The two-tier proposal would see Berwick and Tweedmouth Middle close with the first schools becoming primary schools.

The Grove would relocate to the Tweedmouth Middle site and increase its student intake, with Berwick St Mary’s also offering SEN provision.

Wooler Primary School would remain in the Berwick Partnership, with Belford moving into the Alnwick Partnership.

However, a report to councillors on the findings of initial consultation reveals a decision is far from clear cut.

Of the 15 governing bodies responsible for schools in the Berwick Partnership, nine are in favour of a two-tier structure and two expressed no preference.

However, responses from parents, staff and the wider community appear to be split almost equally in relation to the three-tier or two-tier debate.

A report to the children’s services overview and scrutiny committee, which meets on October 6, states: ‘It is proposed that it would not be appropriate to take forward only one model of organisation of schools into phase two.

‘Therefore, cabinet is recommended to approve phase two consultation on both a revised three-tier model and a two-tier (primary/secondary) system of organisation.’

