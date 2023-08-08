News you can trust since 1854
Northumberland teenager gets civil engineering apprenticeship back on track after previous employer went bust

An aspiring civil engineer from Northumberland will be able to continue his apprenticeship after his first employer went bust.
By Craig Buchan
Published 8th Aug 2023, 12:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 16:59 BST

Robbie Gleghorn, 17, started his apprenticeship at Killingworth-based Metnor Construction, which collapsed in February leaving him out of a job.

Construction firm Galliford Try has now taken Robbie on, allowing him to continue his apprenticeship while working on a £65m project to build a subsea cable manufacturing facility near Blyth.

Robbie said: “I am happy to have the opportunity with Galliford Try to continue my apprenticeship and gain more experience as the project goes on.

Robbie Gleghorn, 17, at his new work site. (Photo by Galliford Try)Robbie Gleghorn, 17, at his new work site. (Photo by Galliford Try)
Robbie Gleghorn, 17, at his new work site. (Photo by Galliford Try)
“With this project being so close to home, I regularly pass it and will always remember it as the project where I completed my apprenticeship.

“I am looking forward to seeing this project progress and be completed by the time I finish my NVQ at college by 2025.”

Robbie will spend four days a week on the former Blyth Power Station site, coincidentally where his dad worked as a mechanical maintenance apprentice in the 1990s, and one day a week at New College Durham.

After graduating he will have the opportunity to become an assistant site manager and study for a degree apprenticeship.

Cliff Wheatley, managing director at Galliford Try North East and Yorkshire, said: “It is great we could help Robbie resume his apprenticeship and get his NVQ back on track.

“He will no doubt become a valued member of our team and I look forward to watching his progression.

“Apprenticeships are an excellent route into the industry and provide young people with important on-the-job experience, much more than they would have otherwise been able to achieve in traditional education.”

