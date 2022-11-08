The £130 million project will produce subsea cables for use by offshore wind farms.

JDR Cable Systems, who own and will operate the facility, say the project has already created 171 construction jobs.

JDR is owned by TFK Group, a wire and cable production company based in Poland with manufacturing plants across Europe.

A CGI render of what JDR's factory will look like when complete.

The facility will be 69,000 metres squared and aims to begin operations in 2024.

It is to include a catenary continuous vulcanisation line for insulating and protecting the cables, making it the only facility in the UK capable of manufacturing the cables from start to finish.

Tomasz Nowak, chief executive officer at JDR, said: “We’re delighted to be starting construction as it has taken a lot of hard work from all stakeholders for spades to finally hit the ground today.

“It is a significant moment for the North East too, as projects like ours will provide more local jobs and opportunities for the people of Cambois, Bedlington and the surrounding area.

“This region and the east coast of the UK has plans to connect an incredible amount of energy infrastructure in the coming years and we are proud to be contributing to it in the midst of a growing offshore energy sector.”

The firm’s staff, local stakeholders, politicians, community leaders and businesses involved in the company’s supply chain attended a ceremony to mark the commencement of construction.

JDR received government support for the factory as part of the Offshore Wind Manufacturing Investment Support Scheme run by the Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy.

Nowak added: “This is the first phase of our development in Cambois, but we’ll continue to move with confidence and pace.

“These are very exciting times for JDR and we look forward to working with the local community and our partners to deliver cutting edge subsea cable technology that secures our energy supply and powers the future economic success of this site, the region and beyond.”