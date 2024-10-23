The Choppington Primary School pupils and Ascent Homes site manager Michael Fennell.

Ascent Homes recently welcomed pupils from Choppington Primary School to learn about the importance of safety on construction sites and water safety.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thirteen Year five and six students visited the Ascent Homes construction site at Willow Farm Choppington to learn about building site safety, sustainable drainage systems, water safety and jobs within construction.

During the visit, the children were given a safety briefing before having the opportunity to observe the construction site and machinery in action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each pupil was equipped on the day with a hard hat and high-visibility vest to highlight the importance of health and safety in construction areas and experience of wearing personal protective equipment. They also observed a telehandler operate and looked around the site show homes.

Ascent Homes is the housebuilding arm of Advance Northumberland.

It is an agile developer dedicated to delivering schemes that have a positive impact on those who live in and around them.

Andrew Brooks, Advance Northumberland’s group health, safety and environmental manager, said: “I am looking forward to building the relationship with Choppington Primary School and collaborating with other schools near our Ascent Homes construction sites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The children enjoyed the visit, with the tour around the show homes being particularly exciting for them and an outright favourite. I would like to thank the school and their pupils for their collaboration with this safety initiative.”

The Willow Farm development is located in the village of Choppington, offering a range of striking two, three and four-bedroom homes in a convenient location, easy access to Morpeth, and strong transport links. The development also features 27 affordable homes – including a selection of two and three-bedroom properties such as bungalows and semi-detached houses.

Paul Errington, director of Ascent Homes, said: “At Ascent Homes we not only build high-quality new homes, but also contribute to each community where we build.

“We were delighted to show the children from Choppington Primary School around the development to help them understand how dangerous construction sites can be, especially ahead of the half term holidays.”

Other Ascent Homes developments are in Alnwick and Ellington, with plans to develop more in Hadston this year.