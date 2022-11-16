University outreach ambassador Isabelle Morris introduced the enthusiastic Year 5 pupils to archaeology with a look at the world of the Romans, explaining how archaeology has shaped what we know about the Roman Empire and everyday Roman life.

During the workshop, children learned about Roman buildings and the gods Romans worshipped. They also discovered how Romans communicated, learning some common Latin words.

Students had the chance to explore the role of archaeologists, asking questions about what they do and how to become an archaeologist.

Year 5 students in a history workshop.

This led to some fantastic discussions about universities. The children were keen to hear about university life and how and when you can study subjects at university.

Mrs Johnson, head of lower school at JCSC, said: ”The children have soaked up so much information this morning.

"After the workshop, the children chatted about Roman life and university, which was lovely.”

She added: "For younger students, university education can sometimes seem like a far-off possibility, geographically and because they may not know much about what it means to go to university.

"Thank you to Newcastle University and Ms Morris for helping Year 5 dig into archaeology and their aspirations for the future.”