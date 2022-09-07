It has been declared ‘good’ following an inspection carried out in June, previously having been in the ‘requires improvement’ category.

Executive head teacher Neil Rodgers revealed it is the first time that James Calvert Spence College (or Coquet High School) has ever been rated as ‘good’ by Ofsted.

"We are absolutely delighted with this outcome which is a true reflection and just reward for the hard work and dedication of all members of our team, across several years,” he said.

Neil Rodgers, executive head at James Calvert Spence College in Amble.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspectors gave ‘good’ ratings for the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, sixth form provision and leadership and management.

Zoe Helman, lead inspector, praised the ‘extremely strong’ curriculum planning in the sixth form and said that Year 12 and 13 students speak with knowledge and enthusiasm about the subjects they study.

“Provision for key stage 2 pupils has improved greatly,” she adds. Leaders plan the curriculum so that pupils have the knowledge and skills they will need in key stage 3.”

The improvement in reading standards and the effective support in place right from the start is also acknowledged.

She also noted that staff morale was high.

However, she also highlighted areas for improvement including persistent absence which ‘remains stubbornly high’.

“Leaders should continue to work with parents, carers and pupils to reduce the number of pupils who are persistently absent,” she reports.

More work is also needed to improve pupils’ understanding of different religions.

Mr Rodgers said: “As always, the report also gives some areas for us to focus on, and we have already started to address these.

“We are determined to continue our journey of improvement with the goal of becoming an ‘outstanding’ school for our community.

"I am grateful for the continued support of students, staff, parents and the wider community that has been so important through some challenging times in recent years.