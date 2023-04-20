As part of the sixth form uniformed services course, students were tasked with creating an event from scratch.

The class decided to organise a Nerf battle on the school playing fields.

From start to finish the event was student led, with the students briefing, monitoring and debriefing the entire sixth form.

Sixth form students from Duchess's Community High School in Alnwick organised a Nerf battle.

More than 150 sixth form students either participated or watched the event from the sidelines.

Funds were raised for HospiceCare North Northumberland.

Uniformed Services student Dominic Arthur said: “We came up with this idea in the late months of 2022, and as the idea has progressed we decided to make this a charity event in cooperation with the local hospice because it is such a worthy cause on our doorstep.

"Having raised over £300, we hope for the school to host this event annually in the future and hopefully carry on as our legacy whilst also encouraging the sixth form to take the uniformed services course.”

This initially small event grew and grew with many departments being persuaded by the students to get involved.

The Creative Arts Faculty supplied photography and video for the event, and the DT department printed trophies using the schools state of the art 3D printing suite.